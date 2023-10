Share · View all patches · Build 12355880 · Last edited 4 October 2023 – 17:09:26 UTC by Wendy

-Fixed not being able to start sprinting if you didn't have "W" as your forward key

-Fixed invisible walls blocking parts of Level 117

-Fixed some issues with basement Hounds pathing and detection

-Added more ambience inside air ducts

-Corrected journal on most common resources in Level 117