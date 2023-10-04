 Skip to content

Programming Without Coding Technology 2.0 update for 4 October 2023

Using Qt 5.15.15

Build 12355856

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello

Today we updated PWCT2 to use QT 5.15.15 instead of Qt 5.15.0

This will provide better quality when creating GUI applications.

Thanks!

Changed files in this update

