The Devilry Reservation update for 4 October 2023

Update from 10/04/2023

-Fixed a critical bug with the electrical panel, which caused the game to freeze without the ability to continue. There was a bug where interacting with an ax would break the electrical panel quest. The ax deleted the interaction sprite.

-Fixed a bug in interaction with characters and the box. There was a bug where the player could not start a conversation when simultaneously kicking a box and trying to talk to a character. This oversight could only be corrected by interacting with the door.

-Fixed a typo in a word in one of the dialogues.

