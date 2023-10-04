Update from 10/04/2023

-Fixed a critical bug with the electrical panel, which caused the game to freeze without the ability to continue. There was a bug where interacting with an ax would break the electrical panel quest. The ax deleted the interaction sprite.

-Fixed a bug in interaction with characters and the box. There was a bug where the player could not start a conversation when simultaneously kicking a box and trying to talk to a character. This oversight could only be corrected by interacting with the door.

-Fixed a typo in a word in one of the dialogues.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2539300/The_Devilry_Reservation___II/