Patch Notes 1.174

<WitchSpring R 1.174 version update>
- Fixed the golem duplication error given by Kanna.
- Witch's Journal category switching error fixed.
- Fixed the required MP notation errors and required mp for Temar summon.
- Quick Hunt magic audio volume is adjusted.
- Solved the problem of leveling up combat experience after acquiring a pet.
- Warrior camp leveling has changed slightly.
- Clothing change error when entering Lalaque Village has been fixed.
- Fixed localization typo and texts.
