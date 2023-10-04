 Skip to content

WitchSpring R update for 4 October 2023

Patch Notes 1.174

Build 12355717

Patchnotes via Steam Community

<WitchSpring R 1.174 version update>

  • Fixed the golem duplication error given by Kanna.
  • Witch's Journal category switching error fixed.
  • Fixed the required MP notation errors and required mp for Temar summon.
  • Quick Hunt magic audio volume is adjusted.
  • Solved the problem of leveling up combat experience after acquiring a pet.
  • Warrior camp leveling has changed slightly.
  • Clothing change error when entering Lalaque Village has been fixed.
  • Fixed localization typo and texts.

