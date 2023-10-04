 Skip to content

Sunlight Scream: University Massacre update for 4 October 2023

Bugfix, adding link to discord community to the main menu

Last edited by Wendy

Greetings, detectives and students!

Thanks to everyone who has already played or is about to play. Don't forget that you can report any bugs in the game in the corresponding topic in the game community hub, there you can also create topics to find out your questions. Maybe it will be more convenient for some people to do use discord - that's why I made game community server for you with compact link in the main menu. I will try to answer your questions and fix any bugs as soon as possible.
Enjoy the game and the adventure!

Sincerely,
Faithy

