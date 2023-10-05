📝Everdream Valley Update 1.5 Patch Notes 📝

Dear Farmers,

Oink-oink, it's me, Peter Curleytail!

I'm absolutely thrilled to share some exciting news from the Everdream Valley team! We've got a brand new update that's all about making your farming experience even better. So, gather 'round, and let me fill you in on the details! 🐷

This update focuses on fixing those pesky bugs and sprinkling in a few Quality of Life enhancements to make your time in Everdream Valley truly magical. But hold onto your straw hats, because there are even bigger updates in the pipeline, and they're filled with all sorts of fantastic surprises! 🎉

Gameplay Enhancements:

Take charge of your save files with a new option that lets you delete them when needed. It's all about putting you in control of your Everdream Valley journey.

Custom Map Markers: Navigate with flair using six different marker colors.

Geese are now gentler with a bite stun duration cut in half. Fear the bite no more with this shorter geese bite stun.

After a goose bite, the hurt state is now temporary, lasting for 2 minutes. Swiftly recover from a nip and continue your farming quests.

Unveiling three additional chest colors with separate storage. Organize like never before!

Become a Chef! Unlock instant cooking after flawlessly preparing each recipe 10 times. Your expertise in the kitchen will lead to newfound culinary efficiency.

Strengthen your connections with your beloved cat and dog. Their friendship and training levels now decrease at a rate five times slower.

After completing a few quests strawberries, pumpkins, and potatoes will be available at the Merchant’s store, enhancing your farming palette with fresh produce.

Delight in a refined cat mini-game with longer intervals between hoops and a more responsive feline friend.

Animals are more considerate now, with an 80% reduction in poop. Enjoy a cleaner and more enjoyable farming experience.

Watch in awe as goats display newfound agility, jumping on objects like hay cubes and tables. Your farm will come alive with their antics.

Adult pigs now passively generate truffles, matching cows' milk-giving generosity. Your farm's treasure trove is about to get tastier.

Additionally to the automatically generated truffles, you will now earn them while riding the adult pig!

Controls and options:

Tailor your gameplay to your preferences with rebindable gamepad controls, ensuring Everdream Valley suits your playstyle.

Stay immersed in the serenity of the valley with the new calm horse camera option.

Play in perfect lighting conditions with the newly added screen brightness option. Let the valley's charm shine as it should.

Bug Fixes:

We've taken steps to address corrupted save files, alleviating the issue for many players. Your progress should now be more secure.

We've fine-tuned quests involving ducks and sheep, ensuring smooth progression and preventing early completion.

Mirrors reflect reality better now, with grass becoming visible. Your mirror will showcase your farm's beauty accurately.

Minor fixes.

Minor fixes and adjustments have also been woven into this patch to ensure a seamless and immersive farming adventure. Thank you for your dedication, feedback, and enthusiasm that keep Everdream Valley thriving.

Embrace the magic and nurture your dreams as you embark on checking this update out!

With love and snuggles,

Peter Curleytail 🐽💕