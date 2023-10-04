Patch 1.02 is Out Now!

Attention Shoppers!
We have another patch to the game for you. Full patch notes are below.
PATCH NOTES:
- Fixed an issue that prevented gameplay settings (FOV, Turn Rate, Mouse Sensitivity) from applying to multiplayer
- Fixed collision on some environment props
- Fixed an issue that prevented items from staying in the player's cart in PvP
- Fixed an issue with textures incorrectly applying to character customization options in the lobby
- Added a new sign to Level 6
Happy Shopping!
Changed files in this update