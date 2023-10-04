 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Shopping Spree: Extreme!!! update for 4 October 2023

Patch 1.02 is Out Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 12355658 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Attention Shoppers!

We have another patch to the game for you. Full patch notes are below.

PATCH NOTES:

  • Fixed an issue that prevented gameplay settings (FOV, Turn Rate, Mouse Sensitivity) from applying to multiplayer
  • Fixed collision on some environment props
  • Fixed an issue that prevented items from staying in the player's cart in PvP
  • Fixed an issue with textures incorrectly applying to character customization options in the lobby
  • Added a new sign to Level 6

Happy Shopping!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2124301
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2124302
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link