October 4th update - Commanders buffed

The main branch has been updated!
Main Branch: 1.0.68949 release 10/04/2023
Headline changes
- Commander leader flanking bonus increased
- Added list of past events to character tooltip
- AI and performance improvements
Design
- Commander leaders now get +100% bonus attack strength while Flanking (up from +50%)
- City Site ownership is now determined first by who has a military unit on the tile (in the case of an ally)
- Event options with the chance to gain 1 delayed trait now get offered as a fallback rating if the trait is invalid.
- Non-allied tribe settlements that are not on city sites no longer get absorbed into a nation by border expansion
- Revised city site placement algorithm so that you can now have player starts closer than two minimum city site distances apart, if the map is too small for the number of players
- Higher-tier wonders now count toward lower-tier goals - e.g. Legendary wonders will be counted for the "have 1 Strong wonder" goal
- Can now hurry obsolete units already in the build queue
- End turn is canceled if there are new decisions to make after automated units move
Programming
- Games in the completed folder no longer include replay data
- Adjacent effectUnit refactor
- Tribal invasion AI improvements
- Combat AI improvements
- Added console command setTribeInvasion
- Added mod support for specific tribes and tribe strengths to use central AI to coordinate their units
- Change mod Infos files now processed after append mod Infos files
- Improved terrain mod support and performance optimizations
- Map scripts now use internal variable/functions to set terrain formations, without persisting them to tile data since formations are only needed at generation time
- Removed terrain formation ID and tile elevation from network data
- Removed some unused terrain renderers
- Removed unnecessary calls for timeline border tiles
- Got rid of tile latitude in network data and saves. The save now instead stores the min/max latitude of the generating mapscript, latitudes are calculated as needed
- Optimization to avoid calls to native code in a few places
UI
- Added list of past events to character tooltip
- The location of initial city improvements (Garrison, Fair) can be specified by using the relevant improvement ping on a valid urban tile. This replaces the old system of ctrl+clicking the preferred tile.
- Improvement pings now always get removed when a tile improvement or terrain changes
- Leader selection screen now uses multiple rows instead of scroll arrows
- Peace mission now shows tooltip explaining mission is disabled when one nation has not met the other
- Added toggle to tutorial events to allow the tutorial to be disabled directly from the event
- Improved urban adjacency requirement help text
- Tooltips for Barracks, Harbors etc now say they are a spawn point for relevant units
- Removed city site text on tiles with settlements on them. Tile tooltip now shows if tile is a city site.
- Map editor UI cleanup
- Added progress for "Establish a State Religion" ambition
- Hurry helptext now shows warning if cannot hurry due to missing prereq, such as Scholar governor for Inquiry
- Event browser added new event warnings
- Added strategy notes to Encyclopedia entries for Laws
- Turning existing characters into Courtiers no longer triggers a popup
Bugs Fixed
- Fixed theology ambitions getting canceled too early
- Fixed AI bug where city sites were sometimes claimed by non military units, when they should not have been claimed at all
- Fixed missing icon in turn notification when in no characters mode
- Bonuses that takes away citizens are no longer possible if it means removing specialist builds with progress from the city queue
- Events featuring nations that are eliminated are now correctly made invalid
- Fixed tile status tooltips not showing
- Fixed issues with mountain renderer
- Fixed save/load bugs
- Fixed tile tooltips overlapping minimap in Windowed mode
- Fixed potential data issue for tile text with undo
- Fixed non-allied units not being bounced when a unit newly occupies a tile.
- Fixed rare issue that could cause saves started whilst offline to fail to load when online
- Fixed scenarios not unlocking when playing offline
- Text and event fixes
Changed depots in qa_internal branch