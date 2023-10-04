- Handle bad spell data more gracefully.
- Animated Background bugfixes and better error handling.
- Your Collections Page proper ordering and date fix.
- Various updates internally for better optics into issues that arise.
Fablecraft Closed Beta update for 4 October 2023
Patch 0.7.4 [Hotfix]
Patchnotes via Steam Community
