Fablecraft Closed Beta update for 4 October 2023

Patch 0.7.4 [Hotfix]

  • Handle bad spell data more gracefully.
  • Animated Background bugfixes and better error handling.
  • Your Collections Page proper ordering and date fix.
  • Various updates internally for better optics into issues that arise.

