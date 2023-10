Share · View all patches · Build 12355556 · Last edited 4 October 2023 – 15:26:19 UTC by Wendy

Update 2.1.0 has been released. Here's what was added/changed:

- Halloween Skins:

Halloween skins have been added to the game, just go to the Hangar to equip them.

- Tips on Special Enemies:

Tips on how to make a special enemy appear during the game were added to the Catalog.

Bug fixes.