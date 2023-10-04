Pre-October Update - Patch on Beta_Test Branch!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings beta_test scientists!

Today we are releasing a patch for the October Viral Evolution Update currently available on our beta_flight branch! We have been closely listening to your feedback and the results are playable today:

Patch Notes

Here is the list of what has been added and changed:

Base Virus Contraction Rates were decreased slightly. Contraction rates with High Immunity were decreased significantly.

Fever base contraction rate was decreased by 25%

Brain Cleanser Medicine now uses Green Collander instead of Honey in recipe

Electrolyte Pill now uses fewer Sunmelons in the recipe (1 instead of 2)

Hemoglobin Purifier now uses fewer Oil plants in the recipe (1 instead of 3)

All Medicines have increased spoilage time to 36 in-game hours (1,5h of real-world time)

Freezer inventory has been increased by 30% (3x3 -> 3x4)

Dust should no longer disappear if you fly too far from the starting location

Medicine should now have the correct mesh set in the fabricator

Performance improvements to the Infected Garden location

We added localization for whole new content available in the October update

Your Feedback

Once again we’re counting on your feedback - please let us know what you think about this update by filling in this 2-minute survey.

It’s important to keep in mind that the content on the test branch is not final, it’s certain assets may be changed or removed.

That's all for now, keep talking to us!

Team Far From Home