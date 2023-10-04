 Skip to content

Cosmo's Delivery and Logistics update for 4 October 2023

Version 0.9.0 -- AI Cheaters

Version 0.9.0 -- AI Cheaters

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The tables have turned! Just in time for the release of the first demo, Cosmo is dismayed to find himself no longer the only cheater in town...

Introducing:

  • "Short Line" Larry is a no-nonsense, efficiency-oriented sort of fellow. When he plays poker, he only needs 4 cards to form a Straight.
  • Frankie "The Ace" is a friendly, generous person who plays poker to socialize. The Ace is her favorite card, so she doesn't see the harm in always making sure to draw one!

Other Changes:

  • Improved deckbuilding -- players can now decline cards from both secrets and level-ups
  • More secrets, and many secrets now give Experience or Credits
  • Improved naming for community cards
  • Fixed a critical bug where double-clicking with a self-targeted cheat broke the game
  • Many visual fixes

