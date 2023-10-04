Version 0.9.0 -- AI Cheaters

The tables have turned! Just in time for the release of the first demo, Cosmo is dismayed to find himself no longer the only cheater in town...
Introducing:
- "Short Line" Larry is a no-nonsense, efficiency-oriented sort of fellow. When he plays poker, he only needs 4 cards to form a Straight.
- Frankie "The Ace" is a friendly, generous person who plays poker to socialize. The Ace is her favorite card, so she doesn't see the harm in always making sure to draw one!
Other Changes:
- Improved deckbuilding -- players can now decline cards from both secrets and level-ups
- More secrets, and many secrets now give Experience or Credits
- Improved naming for community cards
- Fixed a critical bug where double-clicking with a self-targeted cheat broke the game
- Many visual fixes
Changed files in this update