Version 0.9.0 -- AI Cheaters

The tables have turned! Just in time for the release of the first demo, Cosmo is dismayed to find himself no longer the only cheater in town...

Introducing:

"Short Line" Larry is a no-nonsense, efficiency-oriented sort of fellow. When he plays poker, he only needs 4 cards to form a Straight.

Frankie "The Ace" is a friendly, generous person who plays poker to socialize. The Ace is her favorite card, so she doesn't see the harm in always making sure to draw one!

Other Changes: