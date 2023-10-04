 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fright Night Sex Fest update for 4 October 2023

Improvements to Skin shader and custom animations

Share · View all patches · Build 12355342 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've noticed that some of the characters were not using our latest and greatest Skin shader so we've updated them as well as improved custom animations.

Changed files in this update

Fright Night Sex Fest Content Depot 1439841
  • Loading history…
data Depot 1439842
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link