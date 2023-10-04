We've noticed that some of the characters were not using our latest and greatest Skin shader so we've updated them as well as improved custom animations.
Fright Night Sex Fest update for 4 October 2023
Improvements to Skin shader and custom animations
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fright Night Sex Fest Content Depot 1439841
data Depot 1439842
Changed files in this update