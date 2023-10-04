 Skip to content

Shooting Game Builder update for 4 October 2023

Patch note 1.0.15.95

Build 12355235

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug that caused loading to fail depending on the path relative to the resource folder
  • Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented vibration pauses from working

