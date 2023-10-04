 Skip to content

Bot Crisis update for 4 October 2023

Bot Crisis Major Update! New Levels and other improvements!

Share · View all patches · Build 12355215

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New levels
  • Fix connection issues
  • The game rules have changed. Now each game has several rounds, and each player has several life points
  • In-game shop
  • New hats
  • Add abilities
  • Other improvements and fixes

