- New levels
- Fix connection issues
- The game rules have changed. Now each game has several rounds, and each player has several life points
- In-game shop
- New hats
- Add abilities
- Other improvements and fixes
Bot Crisis update for 4 October 2023
Bot Crisis Major Update! New Levels and other improvements!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
