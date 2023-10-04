 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Aero Tales Online: The World - Anime MMORPG update for 4 October 2023

ACT 2 - SACRED TREE UPDATE

Share · View all patches · Build 12355177 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[GENERAL]

  • Yummy navigation algorithm has been improved.
  • Low level quests adjusted.
  • Mystic Swamp creatures have been made slightly easier and their levels have been reduced.
  • Quest details now more readable on mobile.
  • Translation added to NPC names on the map panel.
  • Now, when you level-up stats and skills panels will pop-up as icons instead of appearing directly on the screen.
  • Now mailbox icon will be static on mobile UI.
  • You can now assign Yummy for the quest you want to do from the map window.
  • Items that are not tradable will be marked "Not tradable!" in item descriptions.
  • Added a setting to the name tag panel where you can hide your own name tag image.
  • Now it is more easy to select mounted players.
  • +10 Stat Point button added to the Stat window.
  • Next event start time has been added to the UI.

[SYSTEM]

[DUNGEON]

  • Monte-Cargo Railway dungeon has been added to the game, you can enter from Highlands.

[QUEST]

  • Monte-Cargo Railway daily quest added. Lv: 60-80
  • You can buy premium costumes with the dungeon currency from the quest.

[ITEM]

  • Pet Tamer Book Chest item has been added to the game, it can be dropped from all creatures level 40 and above.
  • Premium Pet Food (PET) item added to Horseman NPC.
  • Hulma Cap (Hulma), Dark Magician Hat (Azure Sky Dragon) and Aero King Crown (Celestial Spirit) items can now be obtained from raids.
  • Master and SSR forms are available.

[PET]

  • Pets will now evolve again at level 80 after level 40 and have a new appearance.
  • Attack pets will now automatically learn AOE Skill after level 40.
  • Pets can now be combined with buff skill books.
  • You can obtain a skill book by opening the Pet Tamer Book Chest.
  • The skill books you have obtained can be combined with attack pets from the combine section at the blacksmith.
  • If you have 3 of the same skill book, you can craft them to better skill book.
  • Attack, Defense, Heal buff books are available. Attack and defense depends on the pet itself, heal depends on the player.
  • With Exeraser and Exeraser PRO you can remove the combined book ability and obtain the skill book back.

[EVENT]

  • A dark aura in the form of smoke will now be emitted from the correct doors when the last 3 minutes remain in the Room Escape event.
  • You can now earn Adventurer profession progression from the Room Escape event.

[AC Shop]

  • Phantom Lord costume set added to AC Shop.
  • Tibet Lucky Box has been added to AC Shop, you can get Sylphy Tibet attack pet with a low probability.

[MYTH]

  • Added hidden clues for some mysteries :)

[MAP]

  • Monte-Cargo Railway map has been added to the game.
  • A secret map has been added to the game.
  • Sacred Garden map has been added to the game, you can teleport from Honam Kingdom.
  • Sacred Tree map has been added to the game, you can teleport from the Sacred Garden map.
  • You need a minimum of 760,000 honor points to enter the Sacred Tree map.
  • If you pass the Sacred Tree map, you will receive a special gift.

[GRAPHICS]

  • New effects have been added to item upgrade levels. Flame shines have been added between +8 and +10, and a flame overlay effect has been added for +10 and above.

[SKILLS]

  • Archer's Arrow Rain ability has been accelerated.

[MATCHMAKING]

  • Pets will no longer attack in Matchmaking Arena.

[BUG FIXES]

  • The black square error appearing on the iPhone 6S and similar devices has been fixed.
  • Fixed the falling bug in the Room Escape event.
  • Repair Tool cost at the Seaside Town fisherman has been reduced to 20 fishbones.
  • Fixed the issue where buff effects did not disappear and remained on the map.
  • Fixed the problem of players from other guilds staying in the castle house when the castle house changes.
  • Fixed the issue of Angry Orc Boss not spawning.
  • Fixed a bug regarding the lifesteal effect.

[RANKING]

  • Honor has been added to the website ranking, now if levels and experiences are equal, ranking will be made according to honor.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1943611 Depot 1943611
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link