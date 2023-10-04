ACT 2 - SACRED TREE UPDATE

[GENERAL]
- Yummy navigation algorithm has been improved.
- Low level quests adjusted.
- Mystic Swamp creatures have been made slightly easier and their levels have been reduced.
- Quest details now more readable on mobile.
- Translation added to NPC names on the map panel.
- Now, when you level-up stats and skills panels will pop-up as icons instead of appearing directly on the screen.
- Now mailbox icon will be static on mobile UI.
- You can now assign Yummy for the quest you want to do from the map window.
- Items that are not tradable will be marked "Not tradable!" in item descriptions.
- Added a setting to the name tag panel where you can hide your own name tag image.
- Now it is more easy to select mounted players.
- +10 Stat Point button added to the Stat window.
- Next event start time has been added to the UI.
[SYSTEM]
- Bot control system improved.
- Honor system has been added to the game, you can access informations about the system from the link below.
https://aerotales.fandom.com/wiki/Honor
[DUNGEON]
- Monte-Cargo Railway dungeon has been added to the game, you can enter from Highlands.
[QUEST]
- Monte-Cargo Railway daily quest added. Lv: 60-80
- You can buy premium costumes with the dungeon currency from the quest.
[ITEM]
- Pet Tamer Book Chest item has been added to the game, it can be dropped from all creatures level 40 and above.
- Premium Pet Food (PET) item added to Horseman NPC.
- Hulma Cap (Hulma), Dark Magician Hat (Azure Sky Dragon) and Aero King Crown (Celestial Spirit) items can now be obtained from raids.
- Master and SSR forms are available.
[PET]
- Pets will now evolve again at level 80 after level 40 and have a new appearance.
- Attack pets will now automatically learn AOE Skill after level 40.
- Pets can now be combined with buff skill books.
- You can obtain a skill book by opening the Pet Tamer Book Chest.
- The skill books you have obtained can be combined with attack pets from the combine section at the blacksmith.
- If you have 3 of the same skill book, you can craft them to better skill book.
- Attack, Defense, Heal buff books are available. Attack and defense depends on the pet itself, heal depends on the player.
- With Exeraser and Exeraser PRO you can remove the combined book ability and obtain the skill book back.
[EVENT]
- A dark aura in the form of smoke will now be emitted from the correct doors when the last 3 minutes remain in the Room Escape event.
- You can now earn Adventurer profession progression from the Room Escape event.
[AC Shop]
- Phantom Lord costume set added to AC Shop.
- Tibet Lucky Box has been added to AC Shop, you can get Sylphy Tibet attack pet with a low probability.
[MYTH]
- Added hidden clues for some mysteries :)
[MAP]
- Monte-Cargo Railway map has been added to the game.
- A secret map has been added to the game.
- Sacred Garden map has been added to the game, you can teleport from Honam Kingdom.
- Sacred Tree map has been added to the game, you can teleport from the Sacred Garden map.
- You need a minimum of 760,000 honor points to enter the Sacred Tree map.
- If you pass the Sacred Tree map, you will receive a special gift.
[GRAPHICS]
- New effects have been added to item upgrade levels. Flame shines have been added between +8 and +10, and a flame overlay effect has been added for +10 and above.
[SKILLS]
- Archer's Arrow Rain ability has been accelerated.
[MATCHMAKING]
- Pets will no longer attack in Matchmaking Arena.
[BUG FIXES]
- The black square error appearing on the iPhone 6S and similar devices has been fixed.
- Fixed the falling bug in the Room Escape event.
- Repair Tool cost at the Seaside Town fisherman has been reduced to 20 fishbones.
- Fixed the issue where buff effects did not disappear and remained on the map.
- Fixed the problem of players from other guilds staying in the castle house when the castle house changes.
- Fixed the issue of Angry Orc Boss not spawning.
- Fixed a bug regarding the lifesteal effect.
[RANKING]
- Honor has been added to the website ranking, now if levels and experiences are equal, ranking will be made according to honor.
