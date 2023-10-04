 Skip to content

DINO MERCS update for 4 October 2023

Patch v4.0.2

DINO MERCS update for 4 October 2023

Patch v4.0.2

2 patches in 1 day! Around 10 bugs down, probably around 200 more bugs to go...

This month you'll see a lot of these patches. Again, a big thank you to anyone who finds a bug and reports it via Steam or Discord. It helps me a ton! Working solo on this project means that even if I do a ton of play-testing, I'll likely miss at least a few bugs every time.

Here's what I fixed in this patch:

  • Potential fix for an issue where status cards persist in your deck after a combat encounter, leading to strange bugs and possible soft-locking. I say "potential" because I personally haven't encountered this bug (it was reported by a player), but I did see a possible issue in the code that I patched.
  • Red Geyser, Scare to Death, and Blindsided cards now add 2 status cards to enemy deck, instead of 1.
  • Made Primal Regeneration card description a bit easier to understand, it was kinda confusing.
  • Panicked tooltip text mentioned Enraged status instead of Panicked status.
  • Add back in tooltips for static cards (cards in card reward store, view deck overlay, etc.)
  • More fixes for Smoke status card descriptions
  • Some players have reported issues with tabbing out of the game and tabbing back in causing soft-locking. I added a potential fix that allows the game to continue running in the background. I'll need to do more testing to ensure that this has actually been fixed.
  • Fix a bug where you could keep removing cards from your deck even though you couldn't afford it.
  • Flush Out card had a white box where the art should be. I added a placeholder image for now (still need to finish all the card art!).
  • Unlocks page pagination had an incorrect pagination label, was showing an incorrect total page count.

That's it for now!

  • Tim (the dev)

Changed files in this update

