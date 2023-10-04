Patch v4.0.2

2 patches in 1 day! Around 10 bugs down, probably around 200 more bugs to go...

This month you'll see a lot of these patches. Again, a big thank you to anyone who finds a bug and reports it via Steam or Discord. It helps me a ton! Working solo on this project means that even if I do a ton of play-testing, I'll likely miss at least a few bugs every time.

Here's what I fixed in this patch:

Potential fix for an issue where status cards persist in your deck after a combat encounter, leading to strange bugs and possible soft-locking. I say "potential" because I personally haven't encountered this bug (it was reported by a player), but I did see a possible issue in the code that I patched.

Red Geyser, Scare to Death, and Blindsided cards now add 2 status cards to enemy deck, instead of 1.

Made Primal Regeneration card description a bit easier to understand, it was kinda confusing.

Panicked tooltip text mentioned Enraged status instead of Panicked status.

Add back in tooltips for static cards (cards in card reward store, view deck overlay, etc.)

More fixes for Smoke status card descriptions

Some players have reported issues with tabbing out of the game and tabbing back in causing soft-locking. I added a potential fix that allows the game to continue running in the background. I'll need to do more testing to ensure that this has actually been fixed.

Fix a bug where you could keep removing cards from your deck even though you couldn't afford it.

Flush Out card had a white box where the art should be. I added a placeholder image for now (still need to finish all the card art!).

Unlocks page pagination had an incorrect pagination label, was showing an incorrect total page count.

That's it for now!