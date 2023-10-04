Patch v4.0.2

2 patches in 1 day! Around 10 bugs down, probably around 200 more bugs to go...
This month you'll see a lot of these patches. Again, a big thank you to anyone who finds a bug and reports it via Steam or Discord. It helps me a ton! Working solo on this project means that even if I do a ton of play-testing, I'll likely miss at least a few bugs every time.
Here's what I fixed in this patch:
- Potential fix for an issue where status cards persist in your deck after a combat encounter, leading to strange bugs and possible soft-locking. I say "potential" because I personally haven't encountered this bug (it was reported by a player), but I did see a possible issue in the code that I patched.
- Red Geyser, Scare to Death, and Blindsided cards now add 2 status cards to enemy deck, instead of 1.
- Made Primal Regeneration card description a bit easier to understand, it was kinda confusing.
- Panicked tooltip text mentioned Enraged status instead of Panicked status.
- Add back in tooltips for static cards (cards in card reward store, view deck overlay, etc.)
- More fixes for Smoke status card descriptions
- Some players have reported issues with tabbing out of the game and tabbing back in causing soft-locking. I added a potential fix that allows the game to continue running in the background. I'll need to do more testing to ensure that this has actually been fixed.
- Fix a bug where you could keep removing cards from your deck even though you couldn't afford it.
- Flush Out card had a white box where the art should be. I added a placeholder image for now (still need to finish all the card art!).
- Unlocks page pagination had an incorrect pagination label, was showing an incorrect total page count.
That's it for now!
- Tim (the dev)
Changed files in this update