Update for version 1.0.2.9412

This is a huge quality of life update, including:
- Fix rare crash in the save system due to some antivirus locking the files
- Fix rare crash in the factory that could happen when putting a barrel on the oil dispenser
- Pressing B in a dialog will now display the dialog in full, pressing B again will close the dialog
- Display game completion in the ending
- Added a visual error feedback when selecting an empty slot in the forest chapter
- Better wording for the fight with the investor
- It is now easier to push the hero in a trap
- Removed an annoying flashing light in the 8-bit game before the last boss
- 8-bit game last boss now changes color depending on its hp
- Added feedback to edit '?' blocks in the factory chapter
- Added a tutorial to heat up a nuclear barrel
- Changed the text to shooting the bell in the factory
- Better icon for dirt items in the factory
- Fix bug where the oil dispenser would catch fire in a loop and be impossible to extinguish
- Better feedback for destroyable targets in the last boss
- Fix bug where the bolt spell would stay active when the last boss gets hit
Changed files in this update