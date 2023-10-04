 Skip to content

Super Intern Story update for 4 October 2023

Update for version 1.0.2.9412

Build 12355149

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a huge quality of life update, including:

  • Fix rare crash in the save system due to some antivirus locking the files
  • Fix rare crash in the factory that could happen when putting a barrel on the oil dispenser
  • Pressing B in a dialog will now display the dialog in full, pressing B again will close the dialog
  • Display game completion in the ending
  • Added a visual error feedback when selecting an empty slot in the forest chapter
  • Better wording for the fight with the investor
  • It is now easier to push the hero in a trap
  • Removed an annoying flashing light in the 8-bit game before the last boss
  • 8-bit game last boss now changes color depending on its hp
  • Added feedback to edit '?' blocks in the factory chapter
  • Added a tutorial to heat up a nuclear barrel
  • Changed the text to shooting the bell in the factory
  • Better icon for dirt items in the factory
  • Fix bug where the oil dispenser would catch fire in a loop and be impossible to extinguish
  • Better feedback for destroyable targets in the last boss
  • Fix bug where the bolt spell would stay active when the last boss gets hit

