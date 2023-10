Hi all,

It's now possible to choose your level ups using the keyboard.

These are the default keys, which you can change via Options => Controls.

Q - Next Level Up

SPACE - Select Level Up

E - Ban

You have to press Q at least once before using SPACE. The reason for this is that I don't want the white outline to always be on the first button. Players might be confused by it.

These buttons cannot be used for menu navigation or anything else.

Til later,

André