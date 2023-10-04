 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Celestial Project update for 4 October 2023

Celestial Project v5 upgrade communication broadcast - 20231004

Share · View all patches · Build 12355118 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
v5 upgrade communication broadcast - 20231004

Main updates

  • Add: Team member favorability dialogue system
  • Translation: Japanese language supports

Other updates

  • Optimization: Victory reward selection button prompts and adjustments
  • Optimization: A large number of UI font adaptations
  • Fix: Bug of alien species appearing in the store under extreme circumstances
  • Fix: Store countdown display error

//========================================

Commander, your positive feedback is very important to us!

//========================================

Celestial Project X
Celestial Project Discord
Celestial Project QQ Group
Celestial Project BiliBili
Celestial Project Weibo

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1828701 Depot 1828701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1828702 Depot 1828702
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link