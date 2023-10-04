Celestial Project v5 upgrade communication broadcast - 20231004

v5 upgrade communication broadcast - 20231004
Main updates
- Add: Team member favorability dialogue system
- Translation: Japanese language supports
Other updates
- Optimization: Victory reward selection button prompts and adjustments
- Optimization: A large number of UI font adaptations
- Fix: Bug of alien species appearing in the store under extreme circumstances
- Fix: Store countdown display error
