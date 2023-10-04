 Skip to content

Sudocats update for 4 October 2023

Sudocats Random Generator

Share · View all patches · Build 12355096 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Hoomans! ːfofinoː
We have great news for all Puzzle Enthusiasts! Get ready to test your wits with Sudocats!

Immerse yourself in the excitement of our latest gameplay addition: the Random Puzzle Mode! Exercise your brain and unravel engaging puzzles, each a unique challenge with boundless possibilities.


New backgrounds exclusive to random mode!

Our Random Puzzle Mode guarantees endless replay value, ensuring you'll always be up for just one more delightful challenge. Crafted specifically for those seeking a little extra relaxing time, it's a purrfect fit for puzzle aficionados!

But wait, there's more exciting news! We're proud to announce our upcoming puzzle game, "Sticker Kittens"!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2606300/Sticker_Kittens/

WIshlist and Follow now!!!

ːcathspawː

Just like Sudocats, "Sticker Kittens" isn't just a puzzle—it's an educational journey into the world of raising kittens. Experience the same heartwarming, soothing vibes that Sudocats offers while learning about feline care! ːfofino2ː

Download Sudocats now and stay tuned for the whisker-twitching adventure in "Sticker Kittens" coming soon!

Love & Purrs,
The DEVCATS ฅ^•ﻌ•^ฅ

