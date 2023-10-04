Our top community room picks for September!

Who's ready to get spooky? 👻

It's October, which means the month of Halloween has officially arrived! Played through the Portal Escape Chamber DLC and looking for some new rooms to check out? Well, the builders from our community have got you covered! Whether you're looking for an eerie room or something a bit more cozy, there's sure to be something for you to play here. So without further ado, let's dive into our monthly picks for September!

Escape artist or art escapist? 🎨

First off, we've got Art Reflects Reality by Noodl Eatr! As the title implies, this room is filled with various pieces of art that you will need to contemplate in order to find your way out. Art Reflects Reality is a shorter room with some very interesting puzzles that will definitely require you to rack your brain. A great debut room by Noodl Eatr and we can't wait to see more!

Who doesn't love a good old spooky mystery? If you're looking for some suspense during the month of Halloween, then we can definitely recommend you to check out Masonic Mystery by kingz ~ A! In Masonic Mystery, you play as the new librarian at the King James Library. After your first day at the job, you realize that the keys to the library have gone missing! This unfortunate turn of events plunges you into a search that will lead to a series of discoveries about the hidden history of the Masonic order. Can you uncover all of the library's secrets?

Time to relax! ♨️

Treasure of the Onsen Resort by Gingerbelle is a visually stunning room in which you play as a detective who's on a well-deserved holiday. Ever wanted to visit a beautiful mountain resort with hot springs and excellent views? Well, this is your chance! However, not everything at the resort is as it seems and your relaxing holiday might just get cut short by an impending mystery!

Competitive grocery shopping! 🛒

Did you know that going out to get some groceries can actually be fun? Don't believe us? Then be sure to check out Supermarket Scramble by Robin, which literally turns grocery shopping into a fun little game! In this room, you will need to find each item on your grocery list, but there's a twist... all of the items you need are written down as anagrams! Additionally, the items on your list are randomized every time you play, making it a perfect room to play in Versus Mode. Be sure to check this one out with a friend!

Honorable mentions!

Finally, we would like to highlight a couple of additional rooms that caught our attention and are also definitely worth checking out! So if you still want more rooms to play, be sure to have a look at these as well!

Outro

And that's it for September's monthly picks! As always, we hope you'll enjoy these rooms much as we did! If you would like to talk to some of the amazing builders from our community, then be sure to join us on our official Discord or come talk to us on our subreddit. We hope to see you there!

♥ Pine team