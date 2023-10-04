Major Update 1.5 - Battle Royal - October 23

Welcome to the 1.5 version of Cherry island!
- A Battle Royal mod against bots is now available
- A new massive island called Turtle is now available
- Game performance has been improved
- Visual content has been improved
