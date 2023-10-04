 Skip to content

Cherry Island update for 4 October 2023

Major Update 1.5 - Battle Royal - October 23

Last edited by Wendy

Welcome to the 1.5 version of Cherry island!

  • A Battle Royal mod against bots is now available
  • A new massive island called Turtle is now available
  • Game performance has been improved
  • Visual content has been improved

