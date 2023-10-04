 Skip to content

Backrooms:Run For Your Life update for 4 October 2023

Update patch v0.4

Build 12354982

Patchnotes via Steam Community

·Added resolution and window settings.
·Added FOV settings.
·Added sensitivity settings.
·Added Perspective Shake Switch.
·Added run toggle mode switch.
·Added "Light of unknown origin" to Reversed Hospital to hint at places players can explore.
·Fixed an incorrect respawn map after death in Speedrun mode.
·Fixed known levels to switch to the wrong map.
·The game has been slightly optimized.

