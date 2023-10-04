·Added resolution and window settings.
·Added FOV settings.
·Added sensitivity settings.
·Added Perspective Shake Switch.
·Added run toggle mode switch.
·Added "Light of unknown origin" to Reversed Hospital to hint at places players can explore.
·Fixed an incorrect respawn map after death in Speedrun mode.
·Fixed known levels to switch to the wrong map.
·The game has been slightly optimized.
Backrooms:Run For Your Life update for 4 October 2023
Update patch v0.4
