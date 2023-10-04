 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Age of Reforging:The Freelands update for 4 October 2023

October 4th Hotfix Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12354824 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

October 4th Hotfix Patch:

  • Fixed an issue where some players' old config files were incompatible with the new config data causing settings to not take effect.
  • Fixed the bug where the Ancient Elven Dungeon Time Rift in the Warden Forest would only change the time stage the player character was in.
  • Fixed the bug where caravans, guards, and villagers on the world map would stop to rest (and get stuck at town entrances).
  • Fixed a bug where unleashing a skill on yourself or a friendly in auto-battle would stop the character from pursuing the previous enemy.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1161831
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link