October 4th Hotfix Patch:
- Fixed an issue where some players' old config files were incompatible with the new config data causing settings to not take effect.
- Fixed the bug where the Ancient Elven Dungeon Time Rift in the Warden Forest would only change the time stage the player character was in.
- Fixed the bug where caravans, guards, and villagers on the world map would stop to rest (and get stuck at town entrances).
- Fixed a bug where unleashing a skill on yourself or a friendly in auto-battle would stop the character from pursuing the previous enemy.
Changed files in this update