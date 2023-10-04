 Skip to content

Reapers update for 4 October 2023

Reapers 2001.2 - bug fix updates

Share · View all patches · Build 12354736

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Wow, it's been a great first day! Thank you all for coming along.
I've added some bug fixes and will be working to address some of your concerns about the tutorial and rule page. For the time being, if you want to learn about a card's keywords, you can click the Info button when looking at a card:

