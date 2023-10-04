This update adds a new mechanic to Chapter 2. The cult is up to more tactics to take you down. Ada is being hacked live by the cult, can you trust her? Can you stop it? Fight the malware and collect the coordinates to find rescue!
Quantum Derelict update for 4 October 2023
Chapter 2 Update!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1372471
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1372472
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1372473
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update