Quantum Derelict update for 4 October 2023

Chapter 2 Update!

Build 12354732

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update adds a new mechanic to Chapter 2. The cult is up to more tactics to take you down. Ada is being hacked live by the cult, can you trust her? Can you stop it? Fight the malware and collect the coordinates to find rescue!

