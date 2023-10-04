 Skip to content

Brew Playtest update for 4 October 2023

Playtest patch 1

Playtest patch 1 · Last edited by Wendy

It is finally time for the playtest's first patch, and with that I'd like to thank you all so much for your valuable feedback!

Gameplay changes:

  • Added some much needed gravity to the ingredients
  • Removed burn tick on re-application to avoid the insane damage of multi-projectile weapons
  • Tweaked the shotgun to be more in-line with other weapons. Reduced damage per pellet from 20 to 15. Reduced range and slightly increased the spread to make it more in line with its archetype
  • Tweaked the burst gun to ensure the shotgun is still king at close range, while keeping this as a better long range weapon. Reduced damage per bullet from 35 to 30.
  • Increased the damage of the base gun from 50 to 60 to make it more in line with the other weapons

Bugfixes:

  • Possible fix for a game breaking bug where you can become hard stuck due to a missing (invisible) enemy
  • Fixed the insanely loud music bug
  • HP and drink effects should reset when completing a run now.
  • Possible fix for the main menu extreme bloom
  • Temporary fix for the double UI when dying and defeating Akilah at the same time. A more robust fix comes later.
  • Disabled interacting when the potion craft menu is open
  • Turret shots no longer pass through the player with low fps
  • Shield enemy's beam no longer passes through you with low fps, no longer hits through ice wall

