Playtest patch 1

It is finally time for the playtest's first patch, and with that I'd like to thank you all so much for your valuable feedback!
Gameplay changes:
- Added some much needed gravity to the ingredients
- Removed burn tick on re-application to avoid the insane damage of multi-projectile weapons
- Tweaked the shotgun to be more in-line with other weapons. Reduced damage per pellet from 20 to 15. Reduced range and slightly increased the spread to make it more in line with its archetype
- Tweaked the burst gun to ensure the shotgun is still king at close range, while keeping this as a better long range weapon. Reduced damage per bullet from 35 to 30.
- Increased the damage of the base gun from 50 to 60 to make it more in line with the other weapons
Bugfixes:
- Possible fix for a game breaking bug where you can become hard stuck due to a missing (invisible) enemy
- Fixed the insanely loud music bug
- HP and drink effects should reset when completing a run now.
- Possible fix for the main menu extreme bloom
- Temporary fix for the double UI when dying and defeating Akilah at the same time. A more robust fix comes later.
- Disabled interacting when the potion craft menu is open
- Turret shots no longer pass through the player with low fps
- Shield enemy's beam no longer passes through you with low fps, no longer hits through ice wall
Changed files in this update