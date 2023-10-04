Playtest patch 1

It is finally time for the playtest's first patch, and with that I'd like to thank you all so much for your valuable feedback!

Gameplay changes:

Added some much needed gravity to the ingredients

Removed burn tick on re-application to avoid the insane damage of multi-projectile weapons

Tweaked the shotgun to be more in-line with other weapons. Reduced damage per pellet from 20 to 15. Reduced range and slightly increased the spread to make it more in line with its archetype

Tweaked the burst gun to ensure the shotgun is still king at close range, while keeping this as a better long range weapon. Reduced damage per bullet from 35 to 30.

Increased the damage of the base gun from 50 to 60 to make it more in line with the other weapons

Bugfixes: