Bang-On Balls: Chronicles is NOW OUT!

We are thrilled to announce that today marks the day Bang-On Balls: Chronicles rolls out of Early Access and into full release on Steam! It has been an exhilarating journey filled with twists, turns, and a lot of bouncing. Your feedback and support have been invaluable, and we are beyond excited to share the polished version of our game with all of you!

Of course, we created a new Launch Trailer!

The game director of Exit Plan Games, Damien, will give you an overview of the game and its features in this video. You will learn about the current content of the game as well as our plans for the future (Including a brand new map coming as a FREE DLC!). No matter if you’re a fan of Bang-On Balls or if you’re a new member of our community (hello!) this video is worth watching!

We want to extend a massive thank you to our Early Access community. Your engagement and feedback have shaped Bang-On Balls: Chronicles into the game it is today. As we transition into this new phase, we look forward to continuing to build upon the world of Bang On Balls: Chronicles with all of you.

Be sure to check out our Steam page for the latest updates, and don't miss out on the action as Bang-On Balls: Chronicles bounces into its full release!

