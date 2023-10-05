 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bang-On Balls: Chronicles update for 5 October 2023

Bang-On Balls: Chronicles is NOW OUT!

Share · View all patches · Build 12354685 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are thrilled to announce that today marks the day Bang-On Balls: Chronicles rolls out of Early Access and into full release on Steam! It has been an exhilarating journey filled with twists, turns, and a lot of bouncing. Your feedback and support have been invaluable, and we are beyond excited to share the polished version of our game with all of you!

Of course, we created a new Launch Trailer!
The game director of Exit Plan Games, Damien, will give you an overview of the game and its features in this video. You will learn about the current content of the game as well as our plans for the future (Including a brand new map coming as a FREE DLC!). No matter if you’re a fan of Bang-On Balls or if you’re a new member of our community (hello!) this video is worth watching!

We want to extend a massive thank you to our Early Access community. Your engagement and feedback have shaped Bang-On Balls: Chronicles into the game it is today. As we transition into this new phase, we look forward to continuing to build upon the world of Bang On Balls: Chronicles with all of you.

Be sure to check out our Steam page for the latest updates, and don't miss out on the action as Bang-On Balls: Chronicles bounces into its full release!

Discord : https://discord.gg/BkVzyWPafv

Website : https://bangonballs.com

Twitter : https://twitter.com/BangOnBalls

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/BangOnBalls

Changed files in this update

Bang-On Balls: Chronicles Depot Depot 1227651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1227653
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link