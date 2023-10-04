added an option to hide the big lifebar
you can now see speed and minimum speed in the glory-up screen
added a green "-> turn" text to indicate when a new game turn is about to happen
removed Bleed text from Gore Tide
Blood Retort now does 75 damage to you
Path of Achra update for 4 October 2023
v0.8.4 quick fix
