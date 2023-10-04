 Skip to content

Path of Achra update for 4 October 2023

v0.8.4 quick fix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

added an option to hide the big lifebar
you can now see speed and minimum speed in the glory-up screen
added a green "-> turn" text to indicate when a new game turn is about to happen
removed Bleed text from Gore Tide
Blood Retort now does 75 damage to you

