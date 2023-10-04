 Skip to content

Force Reboot update for 4 October 2023

Arena/Endless Rework

Share · View all patches · Build 12354479 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Arena and Endless mode now reworked.

  • You are picking one buff at a time time now. After you get >8 buffs/debuffs every next stage is gonna disable random buff and debuff.
  • Added few Arena variations (objects and visuals). More stuff is coming.
  • Added new track by jsbender. Thank for your amazing work!
  • Added new amazing artwork by Asawanda. This dude is crazy good.
  • Follow bullets speed increased.

