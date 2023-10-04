Arena/Endless Rework

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Arena and Endless mode now reworked.
- You are picking one buff at a time time now. After you get >8 buffs/debuffs every next stage is gonna disable random buff and debuff.
- Added few Arena variations (objects and visuals). More stuff is coming.
- Added new track by jsbender. Thank for your amazing work!
- Added new amazing artwork by Asawanda. This dude is crazy good.
- Follow bullets speed increased.
Donate or contribute.
Changed files in this update