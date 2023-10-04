Patch v1.32.22

New Features

If you find the new prompts annoying, I've added an extra settings page called "Game" which has an option to turn the prompts off.

In an attempt to remove some of the learning struggles for new players, I've added some handy "Getting Started" prompts to the major smithing equipment. They're a brief, numbered, step-by-step guide to accessing the equipment.

Reading the refund comments and some reviews, I think a lot of people get confused by the anvil in particular and try to drop the ingot onto it and start hammering without entering the mini-game, which is fair enough given there were no prompts until you approached it with the tongs and a hot ingot ready to go.

These aren't the tutorial that's been promised, that will still be put in hopefully before the Autumn sale. These are just to try to make things a bit easier until I've had time to finish it.

I've also added interact prompts to the design stand so when you're hovering over a button it will prompt you to press 'F' to cycle through weapons/blades/etc.

Fixes

Rune slots you don't inscribe first time will no longer keep displaying the green blank slot texture once the weapon is removed from the inscribing bench.

I finally figured out why some empty slots would claim that there was already a rune inscribed. Rune slots now have a unique trace channel, so this should no longer occur.

As always, if anything goes wrong please let me know and I'll fix it.