Halo Infinite update for 4 October 2023

Mesa Inclined Mark VII Coating | BRXX Lightfire Bundle

Halo Infinite update for 4 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Try on some new colors, if you're so inclined.s

Complete all of your Weekly Challenges and the Ultimate Challenge to earn this week’s Ultimate Reward – the Mark VII Mesa Inclined armor coating.

A new Ultimate Reward will become available every week, so be sure to keep an eye on your Challenges and take advantage of these free rewards.

You've got the BRXX Lightfire, which means it's the enemy team's bedtime, and you plan to tuck them in... under six feet of dirt!

Secure the BRXX Lightfire bundle today for the following:

  • BRXX LIGHTFIRE weapon model
  • TORCHBEARER MARK VII helmet
  • UTIL/EmerSound Mark I shoulder pads
  • UA/Type DH MARK VII knee pads
  • Powerup Sights weapon coating for all weapons
  • Pacific Pitch armor coating for all armors
  • Horizons Beyond emblem
  • Radio Edit kill effect

Walk faster to the Shop and blind others with your cyber-style today!

