Realistic Interactions Update is ready to download!

Hello Survivors! 🧟
We are happy to announce that the anticipated Update 1.8 with Realistic Interactions is now ready to download! Jump in to try new features and immerse yourself in the Survival Nation world.
In this update you will find:
- Added realistic interactions for usable items - for example, to eat something you must first pull the cork or open something etc.
- Opened more interiors - some buildings that were unaccessible for players now have interiors
- Added new interactable shelves and cabinets in the interiors
- Added exploding barrels
- Make bottles and tomatoes breakable
- Improved player body movement to be more realistic
- Improved terrain quality
- Improved campfire appearance at night
- Improved muzzle flash effect in firearms
- Added air bubbles while filling the water canteen
- Improved melee weapon sounds
- Other minor fixes
Check out the new features and share your thoughts with us!
Join our Discord Server!
Changed files in this update