Realistic Interactions Update is ready to download!

Hello Survivors! 🧟

We are happy to announce that the anticipated Update 1.8 with Realistic Interactions is now ready to download! Jump in to try new features and immerse yourself in the Survival Nation world.

In this update you will find:

Added realistic interactions for usable items - for example, to eat something you must first pull the cork or open something etc.

- for example, to eat something you must first pull the cork or open something etc. Opened more interiors - some buildings that were unaccessible for players now have interiors

- some buildings that were unaccessible for players now have interiors Added new interactable shelves and cabinets in the interiors

Added exploding barrels

Make bottles and tomatoes breakable

Improved player body movement to be more realistic

Improved terrain quality

Improved campfire appearance at night

Improved muzzle flash effect in firearms

Added air bubbles while filling the water canteen

Improved melee weapon sounds

Other minor fixes

Check out the new features and share your thoughts with us!

