Fix

Quest "Shoot the entity with a firearm."

Refresh entities unlocked in lobby multiplayer.

Change

Nachzehrer, reducing the chances of destroying light.

Rakshasa, Reduced energy and increased vulnerability to pistol and burning flash.

New

Medium and hard mode: Doors, lights and circuit breaker are randomly on/off at the start of the game.

The blindness mode will slightly increase the brightness of the orb.