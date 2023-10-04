Hotfix 6 for 0.0.9

Added a new Mic Input Boost option – this will allow the microphone input that is passed to in-game actors to scale so that even microphones with system volume set to 1 will still register.
Updated evidence tooltips for new players / Training Mode to last the FULL DURATION of an evidence’s lifetime (3 minutes up from 45 seconds).
Updated tooltip UI visuals to appear more user friendly.
Updated Hunt UI user friendliness - tooltips not related to the hunt are no longer displayed. The Training Mode Hunt Message replaces the top left objective message to keep the player’s screen clear of irrelevant information.
Updated the Cat Customization Wardrobe to now allow ZOOM and ROTATE.
Increased the distance at which Dark Matter 1 and 2 can be found while in training mode.
Increased some other detection distances for training mode.
Increased Astral Form’s crouch movement speed.
FIXES
Fixed an issue where system microphone volumes were being defaulted to volume 1. System mic volume should no longer be affected by changing audio input settings.
Fixed an issue where High System Microphone volumes weren’t registering properly.
Fixed an issue where Envy Ability was not ending, which could make it seem as though the Envy ability was being used the most.
Fixed an issue where Pride Ability was increasing its speed by an unintended amount.
Thank you everyone for your patience as I continue to enhance the new microphone settings. Your feedback has allowed me to continue pushing updates to address issues as fast as possible!
