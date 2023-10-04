 Skip to content

Wingspan update for 4 October 2023

Wingspan: Oceania Expansion Beta is LIVE

Last edited by Wendy

Wingspan: Oceania Expansion Beta on Steam is ready to play! Check your mailboxes (and SPAM) as you should have an email with an access key inside. After you redeem it in the Steam launcher, look for Wingspan Playtest product in your Steam Library.

Also, we invite you to join our dedicated beta channels on Discord, if you haven't done it yet. We will discuss testing, feedback, and announce potential patches during beta there. So, go to #oceania-beta-welcome-info, add yourself an @Oceania_Betabirder role, and stay up to date with all beta news!

The beta will be active from now until October 9th, 12 p.m. CET. Thank you for your participation!

We look forward to your honest feedback and hope you will enjoy the game.

