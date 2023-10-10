 Skip to content

Seven: Enhanced Edition update for 10 October 2023

Patch 1.3.4 is live!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Gamers,
The long-awaited Patch 1.3.4 is ready and live!

We know you've been waiting for this for a while, so we're happy to say it has been
completed.

Bugs fixed include:
● Crashes caused by OpenSSL issues
● Disabled telemetry which caused the crashes on game start

We hope this resolves this long standing issue and sorry for the time it took to catch this, but
this particular bug was as elusive as they get.
Please let us know in the comments if you encounter any other instabilities and possible ways of reproducing them and we will try and fix them.

Also if you want to know more about our upcoming game, take a look here:
The Thaumaturge Demo on Steam
We released a demo of The Thaumaturge and it will be available on Steam until October 16!

Fool's Theory

