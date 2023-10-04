Cocoon Hotfix #1

Thank you to everyone who has played Cocoon since launch on Friday! It's been great to see it resonate with so many players.

Full Patch Notes:

An improved system for checking and unlocking achievements has been implemented. We weren't able to find a bug with how this was functioning previously, but the game will now check for achievement unlocks more robustly on startup.

The game's resolution now defaults to the max 16:9 supported resolution by the user's display.

We made sure that there is always at least one 16:9 resolution option with max height in the UI.

Fixed an issue with 144 Hz monitors not being able to run the game higher than 48 fps. We recommend the locked 72 fps option for users with these displays.

Added the ability to run the game at higher than 60 fps for displays above 60 Hz.

Added a non-vsynced 60 fps option for screens that don't support vsynced 60 fps.

Fixed target FPS values displayed in the UI,

Fixed two small bugs related to orb bots getting suck.

Added a small hint for the last password puzzle.

While it's not part of this update, we just wanted to mention here that the game has officially been Verified for Steam Deck. Enjoy!

We're planning to continue addressing issues that players report, so please let us know in the forums if you encounter any!

steam://openurl/https://store.steampowered.com/app/1497440/COCOON/