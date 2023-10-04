UPDATA Ver. 1.5.130.552

Share · View all patches · Build 12353668 · Last edited 4 October 2023 – 12:13:23 UTC by Wendy



Star rating of new system roles

Add the 'Blessing of Stars' function, where each character can obtain their own characteristics.

Add a new scene called 'Star Temple' located on the right side of 'Moon Temple'.

Here, you can pour 'Moonlight Morning Dew' into the 'Holy Grail' to receive blessings and increase the star level of the corresponding profession.

PS: Moonlight Morning Dew can be exchanged with Goddess by collecting Moonlight Power.

PS2: All blessings can be fully filled, there is no need to worry about adding the wrong node.



After the professional star rating is increased, all characters in the profession will receive a star rating increase and their characteristics will also be enhanced.

Equipping COST will also increase. After being fully upgraded, COST can reach 15 points and you can equip yourself with 3COST badges all over!

Add a total of 100 levels of challenges to the 'Trial of the Stars', with increasing difficulty.

You can obtain the Holy Grail for blessings and various high-quality rewards in it.

The difficulty level of the trial ranges from level 5 to level 43, throughout the entire process. You can choose to challenge at an appropriate time to receive rewards.

For every 20 levels broken, players can increase their HP, SP, attack, defense, spirit, and agility by+2%.

After 100 levels are fully broken, accumulate all attributes permanently+10%, helping players pass levels more easily.

There are also 4 unique advanced orange weapons waiting for players to obtain!

Add a small feature that will mark the core attributes in green on the character status interface.

If you're still struggling with using any equipment, take a look at the status interface.

Players can easily understand the core attributes of different characters at a glance, making it easy to choose the appropriate equipment.

New Moon Blessings

The New Moon Blessing has been redone, with adjustments made to the number and increase in monthly power acquisition at each level.

It has also increased the probability of dropping equipment and improving material quality. The current version is as follows.

Level 1, 5-month power, with a 100% bonus to combo experience.

Level 2, 15 months of power, with a 150% bonus to combo experience.

Level 3, 30 months of power, with a 200% bonus to combo experience.

Level 4, 50 months of power, with a 250% bonus to combo experience.

Level 5, 75 months of power, with a 350% bonus to combo experience.

Level 6, 100 months of power, with a 500% bonus to combo experience.

Custom difficulty



Players can activate various difficulty definition items after the activity item.

You can freely set it to increase or decrease difficulty, and the main plot does not require difficulty points, so you can freely reduce them.

Branch challenge and partial difficulty modes have requirements for scores, and you can adjust the scores according to your preferences to challenge.

In Chapter 1, you can start with the main line of 'Life Fire Clock' to increase or decrease the maximum HP by 50%

The remaining props need to be obtained through exploration during the game process.

【 Power Glove 】 Final damage+30%

【 Universal Bridge Board 】 EX gain+50%, and at the end of the battle, top up EX.

【 Mirror of Magic Eye 】 Hit rate+50%

【 Soul Chasing Hook Lock 】 Critical Hit Rate+50%

Magic clarinet: Enemy attacks become passive.

skill

Fix the error where 'Sparrow's Song' can cause damage to 'Invincible' targets.

Fix the issue where the superconducting Star Destroyer Gun may report errors.

Fixed an error where [Uno] level 40 will learn two invalid skills.

Fixed an error where the target of 'Prayer of Pain' is a single unit. Fix to all.

Fixed an error where 'Stupid' caused the game to crash when hitting specific monsters.

Adjust [Void] to add a 200 point EX reduction per hit on the target.

Adjust the basic damage of 'Ten Thousand Arrows Kill' to increase from 2300 to 2500.

Adjust the basic damage of 'Moral Judgment' to increase from 2100 to 2600. Increase the EX volume to 1.5 times the original.

Adjust the basic damage of 'Tianba Honglian Breaking' from 1600 to 2600, and add the effect of reducing the target's level 1 spirit.

Adjust the [Energy Infusion] XE consumption from 2 slots to 1 slot.

When adjusting the 'Mirror Stop Water' state with divine intent, if the EX is less than 2 spaces, immediately fill 3 spaces. If EX is greater than 2 spaces, it is invalid.

Adjust 【 Tianba Rage Thunder Flash 】 to increase EX volume by 20% from the original benchmark

other

Adjusted the data for testing wooden stakes and added 40 level testing wooden stakes.

Fixed an error where armor piercing and defense reduction effects exceeded the 25% lower limit.

Fixed the error of being able to sleep without the "Candlelight Dinner" plot on July 27th.

Fixed errors in some skill descriptions.

Added help descriptions for some tasks.

Added the function of saving offline teams, now online can keep the team before offline and will not be reset.

Added 'Workbench' to 'Adventurer Guild 2F'.

Optimized some event handling processes and improved game stability.

Optimized lighting effects and slightly improved image quality.



PS: Redeveloped the map of Alliance Port.

PS2: Some maps have added several new entrances to new areas, which are not yet open. The new map content is currently being produced and will be updated in the next version.

PS3: The dialog boxes for some characters have been redrawn and replaced, and the versions will be updated one after another.