少女的求生之路2：血色洋馆 update for 4 October 2023

[Updated and bug fixed on October 4, 2023] Training Room

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fix

  1. Re created the logic for displaying cg after defeating the Demon Mother
  2. Fix a bug where dynamic text will not be displayed after players defeat Bunny due to plugin conflicts
    Content update
  3. Add a new scenario - Training Room
  4. Add a new scene - Waste disposal site
  5. Add new animation - adjust juice charging H
    Extra
    As we have entered the final chapter of production, this game will experience its final price increase of HKD 39.
    Although it may be much more expensive, the author can guarantee that every upcoming anime will be the most exquisite and rich with a plot. We kindly request your support.
    Bugs will also be fixed diligently, but when encountering bugs that cannot be reproduced even after repeated testing, it will be difficult to fix them
    Please enjoy! (There will be another content update at the end of this month!)

