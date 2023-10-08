Patch Version v0.750.27 Trade Routes

Hey everyone!

Today we're delivering the newest Patch with the final updates for Milestone 3 - introducing Trade Quests, Hero Behaviours, and Hero Retirement.

We're very excited to wrap up another Milestone on the way to 1.0 and we look forward to more things to come in the next Milestone!

Patch Notes Version v0.750.27:

New Features:

Trade Routes:

Defeating Bosses across the land made the road safer to allow for new trade routes!

Trade Routes will appear in your Town Ledger after defeating a Boss & having Sam the Trader visit your Town.

Sam The Trader will introduce the Trade Route system on his first visit and will inform you of any new trade route opportunities.

Trade Routes require a small challenge to be completed before they can be set up. Once completed, the Trade Route can be put to use and repurposed at will without the need of completing any further challenges.

To initiate a Trade Route, you will need to choose a Shop and Tier of the Items to trade for. After paying the upkeep cost, the Trade Route will start.

Every time a Trade Route is completed, a random Item of Quality Normal or better, of the Tier of your choice, will be delivered to your shop's Inventory.

You can pause Trade Routes at any time, or rush them to finish them instantly using a Focus Gem (which can be bought at the Trader for Royal Tokens).

Every time an item is delivered a message will appear in the Report Window. If an item fails to be delivered, the reason will be shown in the Trade Route itself.

Trade Routes will continue to deliver Items unless you stop them, can't afford them, or have no stock space. They will automatically resume if all their requirements are met.

Trade Routes can be an excellent tool to keep your shops stocked!

Heroes Quest Behaviour:

The Hero's Quest Behaviour dictates how Heroes choose their Quest before going on an Adventure.

There are 4 Behaviours to choose from - Coward, Calculated, Brave & Heroic.

You can switch your Hero's Behaviour by clicking on the new Behaviour Button in the Hero Sheet or through the Hero List.

With the addition of the new Quest Behaviour System, overwhelming Quests had their completion bonus drastically increased!

This new system allows you to send your heroes to take on more powerful Quests for greater rewards!

Hero Retirement:

Heroes may now be retired from your Roster by selecting them in your Town and clicking the "Retire Hero" - Button, that has been added to the Hero Sheet.

Heroes that are retired from adventuring will award you with Regrade Stones based on the Tier and quality of their Gear.

Retiring a Hero will permanently remove them from your Roster.

Changes & Improvements:

The Compendium has been updated to include the new features and changes.

Increased the chance to upgrade a Tier 4 Item using Regrade Stones by 10% .

. Reduced the amount of Visitor Requests to make it less spammy.

Increased the likelihood Visitor Requests will require food over Potions.

Doubled the Time given to complete Visitor Requests.

Increased the maximum amount of Resources that can be transmuted at once to 25 per stack.

per stack. Tier 4 Materials will now transmute to Tier 3 Regrade Stones instead of Tier 4 to improve game balance with newly added mechanics.

Regrade Stones instead of to improve game balance with newly added mechanics. A new and improved Hero Sheet will allow you to access more of your Hero's Information with ease.

Added Tooltips to Items in the Inventory Menu to improve the overall browsing experience.

Added Tier Level Indications to tooltips at the Trader, Recycle Station, and more...

Improved the readability of the Shop's Detail Panel & other UI Elements.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug that Item Tooltips would display 1 point more on their main stat. This did not affect CR calculations.

Fixed a bug where the shop's detail panel would sometimes not show the lifetime profit.

Happy Questing!