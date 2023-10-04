Open Mod v2.003 [4-oct-2023]

-fixed a major game-breaking bug which prevented players from creating an username because the quality preset screen was overlapping with the create username screen. We apologise for such incompetence

-improved the way recoil looks and feel when player is aiming down sight

-improving the recoil forced us to disable the lasers pointing to the center of the screen when aiming or hip aiming, now they don’t point perfectly to the center, but to their forward direction. We will bring that feature back very soon

-reworked Industrial maps to be smaller. It was too big for 5v5 games. Now it’s half the size it used to be and the gameplay on it should be enjoyable.

-added the new doors to the new industrial maps

-fixed an issue where the door breaching with C4 or with the battering ram wouldn’t have a smash sound.

-fixed some minor visual misplaced objects on Suburb maps

-rebaked the lightmaps in Suburb maps because the old door shadows were baked on the walls.

-did some optimization work to the new interactive smokes since they were drawing too much frames. Now they look much worse but perform much better