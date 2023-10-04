BAWK BAWK UPDATE 1.4

Patch Notes for version 1.4

Release date: 2023/10/04

PAX Patch

Time to hit the road! - We recently showcased at Avcon and AVCon X Rundle Mall Plaza and now we are headed to Melbourne! We will be showcasing at PAX Australia this weekend and if you’re there make sure to come past and say hello!

Crocs, Powers and Profile

Confident Crocs - Some crocodiles seem to have grown bigger heads now that they have ripple and splash effects. Messy Muds has been decked out with 2 new bonus levels where the new big headed crocs will be hard to miss.

Powers Pizzazz - Clucky now has some extra flair when dashing and slowing time.

Profile Preferences - Players now have more control over what data they send to our servers. We don’t collect any information apart from what’s needed for the highscores. However now you can choose if you want to block the game’s access to our servers completely. You can also delete all data ever sent to our servers.

Note: We have done a lot of backend changes in preparation for our release on Android and iOS.

The Nitty Gritty

Item Adjustments

FPS Shades - The normal camera is now used during tutorials and when Clucky is under the ground.

Quality of Life

Menu music now continues to play until the level is completely loaded.

Area music now plays after the first countdown finishes.

Tutorial instructions now have a dark backing to make them easier to read.

Tutorial instructions now fade in and out.

Tutorial jump text positioning for the fence and the complete line have been adjusted to be more intuitive.

Controllers now vibrate when you bawk, lose armor, water bounce, get hit and on meteor land.

Controller vibration strength option now exists in the Input tab.

Space to bawk / jump option has been moved to the Input tab.

The lily pad’s bounce has been nerfed (due to last patches coyote time changes) and should now be easier to chain back to back bounces.

The lily pad’s bounce no longer scales with boost power to make it more consistent to chain back to back bounces.

Star goal and water bounce no longer scale with boost power.

The Leaping Lilies level now has more than just lilies.

Clucky now has a new texture to show off more feathers.

Crocs now have a new model and texture, are more colourful and have splash and ripple effects.

New crocs sometimes get a bit too big headed in trials and in some bonus levels.

2 new bonus levels have been added to Messy Muds.

Messy Mud’s bonus area’s icons have been adjusted so each has an individual icon.

Clucky now gets an orange wind twirl effect when dashing or boosting.

Clucky now gets a blue to purple afterimage and the world loses saturation when Clucky slows time.

Wesley’s celebration upon Rascal catch has been adjusted and now shows the item you’ve stocked or obtained.

All in-game celebrations have been moved behind the HUD.

In-game notifications are now bigger.

The pause and end game screen now show item and rascal collection icons.

The game now displays an error message when you try to submit 0 highscores.

Users can now turn off all data sent to the server.

Users can now delete all of their data they have sent to the server.

Profile view has been adjusted to have the relevant information.

Gamepad face buttons are now recommended in the tutorial when using a controller.

Option sliders now have a delay when applying their value.

Gamepad menu repeat delay has been increased.

Gamepad navigation for the menu should flick less when inputting quickly.

The end game screen will now always auto select the restart button for consistency.

Clucky should be less likely to get muddy when walking beside mud.

Bug Fixes