Deep Rock Galactic update for 4 October 2023

Patch Notes - S04.09

Patch Notes - S04.09 · Build 12353275

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Miners,

This patch contains a small number of fixes, including a fix to Rejoin game, which would fail if a host had previously hosted a game. We also added a Merch tab for the board game expansions!

With Love,
The Ghost Ship Crew

— PATCH NOTES —
  • Fixed issue where some weapons could do massive amounts of damage when shooting a puddle
  • Fixed that rejoin game would fail, if the host had previously hosted another game
  • Adjusted Large meteor carver to make rock cracker locations more accessible without mining
  • Fixed a few typos
  • Optimized contagion spikes a bit
  • Added a Merch tab to the menu, currently shows the DRG board game + expansion kickstarter

