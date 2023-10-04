Patch Notes - S04.09

Hello Miners,
This patch contains a small number of fixes, including a fix to Rejoin game, which would fail if a host had previously hosted a game. We also added a Merch tab for the board game expansions!
With Love,
The Ghost Ship Crew
— PATCH NOTES —
- Fixed issue where some weapons could do massive amounts of damage when shooting a puddle
- Fixed that rejoin game would fail, if the host had previously hosted another game
- Adjusted Large meteor carver to make rock cracker locations more accessible without mining
- Fixed a few typos
- Optimized contagion spikes a bit
- Added a Merch tab to the menu, currently shows the DRG board game + expansion kickstarter
