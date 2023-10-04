 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Perfect Tower II update for 4 October 2023

v0.33.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12353243 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog

Changes
  • cauldron selection is cleared when closing the UI
  • esc removes selected ingredient addtionally to right click
  • added tooltip on occupied tiles indicating how to remove them
Fixes
  • fixed a cauldron exploit

Changed files in this update

The Perfect Tower II Content Depot 1197261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link