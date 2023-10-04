 Skip to content

Korea Dynasty (조선메타실록) update for 4 October 2023

Korea Dynasty 0.5.9 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12353218 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements

Construct

  • (Walls, door frames, window frames) can be constructed in a downward direction.

Optimization/Graphics

  • Castle modeling has been optimized.

Bug fix

  • We have corrected an error where the tutorial did not proceed properly when proceeding more than twice in a row.
  • Fixed an issue where players would spawn in an odd location when entering an exhibition hall.
  • Fixed an issue where the stealth ability did not increase properly even if a stealth attack was successful.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2216601 Depot 2216601
  • Loading history…
