Update 1 Patch 3 - Summary Bug Execution

A few major fixes in this patch with the toolbelt slots, head wearables, and save files. There is a save file corruption bug which I still haven't found the cause of, but I have added an extra layer of protection which should stop saves getting wiped, or at least reduce the likelihood. In the next patch I'll add versioning to the saves, so you can go back an load an old save if your current one gets corrupted.

Apologies to everyone who has had data wiped due to this. Let me know if you experience this again after this patch, and attach logs if possible (Press F6 in game to open the logs folder)