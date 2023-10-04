Update 1 Patch 3 - Summary Bug Execution

A few major fixes in this patch with the toolbelt slots, head wearables, and save files. There is a save file corruption bug which I still haven't found the cause of, but I have added an extra layer of protection which should stop saves getting wiped, or at least reduce the likelihood. In the next patch I'll add versioning to the saves, so you can go back an load an old save if your current one gets corrupted.
Apologies to everyone who has had data wiped due to this. Let me know if you experience this again after this patch, and attach logs if possible (Press F6 in game to open the logs folder)
- Switched to GLES rendering for Quest to potentially reduce crashes
- Fixed barcode scanner caused a lag spike whenever used on Quest
- Made save system more robust to failure, potential fix for save data reset bug
- Fixed hand skin not matching VR body skin sometimes
- Fixed VR IK body not loading correctly on startup when enabled
- Fixed not being able to grab stuff after returning to singleplayer from multiplayer on Quest
- Fixed toolbelt slots being out of place when in multiplayer VR
- Fixed PCVR object highlighting not appearing after returning to singleplayer from multiplayer
- Fixed nonVR players grabbing removed head wearables from other players
- Added separate volume slider for character movement effects (footsteps, jump) and reduced default volume
- Fixed being able to bag residents
- Fixed missing keycard or retina scanners on some mechanic’s level doors
- Fixed being able to use lockpicks on keycard and retina scanner
- Fixed options menu element overlap on in-mission menu
Changed files in this update