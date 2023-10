🌟 Update 2.9 - More Big Bad Bugs Found... and Squashed! 🐛

๐Ÿ™๐Ÿ† We believe we've tackled that tricky bug preventing your hard-earned achievements from unlocking! Here's hoping you see all your progress now.

๐ŸŒฟ No more infinite item drops! Harvesting weed in the Forest, Mountain Areas, and sometimes other zones should now be smooth and won't freeze your character in animation.

๐ŸŒฑ๐Ÿ› ๏ธ Vanishing soil issue? Consider it addressed!

๐ŸŒง๏ธ๐ŸŒฑ Unleash your hoe's special power in the rain and witness the magic as the soil around gets drenched!

๐ŸŒŠ๐Ÿชจ Your exploration in procedural areas is now glitch-free! Submerged rocks won't come between you and your ladder discoveries.

๐Ÿพ๐Ÿฒ We've ensured Munger's water dishes and food bowls load up just right.

Thank you for being the best part of our game journey! ๐Ÿ’–๐ŸŽฎ Let's keep the fun rolling! ๐ŸŽ‰๐Ÿš€

Lots of love,

David