Cornucopia update for 4 October 2023

🌟 Update 2.9 - More Big Bad Bugs Found... and Squashed! 🐛

🙏🏆 We believe we've tackled that tricky bug preventing your hard-earned achievements from unlocking! Here's hoping you see all your progress now.
🌿 No more infinite item drops! Harvesting weed in the Forest, Mountain Areas, and sometimes other zones should now be smooth and won't freeze your character in animation.
🌱🛠️ Vanishing soil issue? Consider it addressed!
🌧️🌱 Unleash your hoe's special power in the rain and witness the magic as the soil around gets drenched!
🌊🪨 Your exploration in procedural areas is now glitch-free! Submerged rocks won't come between you and your ladder discoveries.
🐾🍲 We've ensured Munger's water dishes and food bowls load up just right.

Thank you for being the best part of our game journey! 💖🎮 Let's keep the fun rolling! 🎉🚀

Lots of love,
David

