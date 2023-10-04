 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

开局一只蛋 update for 4 October 2023

Updated on October 4

Share · View all patches · Build 12353153 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue where non-main characters could be resurrected when they die

Fixed: Issue where dropped or discarded items disappeared after being removed

Fixed: An issue where offspring cannot be selected after being subjugated and then cancelled by another character

Fixed: Issue where offspring advanced without inheriting backpack items under uncontrolled conditions

Fixed: Character name is not recorded in the archive

Adjustment: Set the maximum savvy to 300

Added: Yin-Yang Dan item, can change the character gender, kill friars have a chance to drop

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2496921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link