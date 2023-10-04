Updated on October 4

Share · View all patches · Build 12353153 · Last edited 4 October 2023 – 13:09:32 UTC by Wendy

Fixed an issue where non-main characters could be resurrected when they die

Fixed: Issue where dropped or discarded items disappeared after being removed

Fixed: An issue where offspring cannot be selected after being subjugated and then cancelled by another character

Fixed: Issue where offspring advanced without inheriting backpack items under uncontrolled conditions

Fixed: Character name is not recorded in the archive

Adjustment: Set the maximum savvy to 300

Added: Yin-Yang Dan item, can change the character gender, kill friars have a chance to drop