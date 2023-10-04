Updated on October 4

Fixed an issue where non-main characters could be resurrected when they die
Fixed: Issue where dropped or discarded items disappeared after being removed
Fixed: An issue where offspring cannot be selected after being subjugated and then cancelled by another character
Fixed: Issue where offspring advanced without inheriting backpack items under uncontrolled conditions
Fixed: Character name is not recorded in the archive
Adjustment: Set the maximum savvy to 300
Added: Yin-Yang Dan item, can change the character gender, kill friars have a chance to drop
Changed files in this update